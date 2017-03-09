Smartphone may be ruining your relati...

Smartphone may be ruining your relationships, studies find

Thursday Read more: Chicago Tribune

A study by online security company AVG found that 54 percent of children thought their parents check their devices too often and 32 percent of kids felt unimportant when parents were distracted by their phones. A quarter of parents wanted to check their phones less often.

Read more at Chicago Tribune.

