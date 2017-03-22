Ryan plan replaces individual mandate with 30 percent - continuous coverage' penalty

March 22, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement blasting the 30 percent "continuous coverage" penalty in the health care replacement bill that, according to Kaiser Health News , "increases premiums for people who buy insurance if they have gone 63 consecutive days without a policy during the past 12 months. Their premiums would rise by 30 percent and that surcharge would last for a year": "Republicans promised to end the tyranny of the individual mandate but instead, House Speaker Paul Ryan has made it worse, by punishing those who lose their coverage because they lost their job or discontinued it because premiums got too high.

