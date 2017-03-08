Reader commends unique caf © ope...

Reader commends unique caf opening in Vienna

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Fairfax Times

After reading A taste of the Arabian Gulf in Vienna, I thought it was interesting that here in Virginia, we are the first in our country to have a cafe that serves Karak.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfax Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar 9 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb 15 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Fairfax County was issued at March 13 at 10:47AM EDT

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC