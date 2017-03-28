No Need To Get Screened For Celiac Unless You Have Symptoms, Panel Says
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says there is not enough evidence to determine whether testing people with no symptoms of celiac disease provides any benefit for those patients. Andrew Brookes/Cultura RF/Getty Images hide caption The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force says there is not enough evidence to determine whether testing people with no symptoms of celiac disease provides any benefit for those patients.
