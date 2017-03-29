Muslim family's home vandalized in Vi...

Muslim family's home vandalized in Virginia; Quran torn, green cards stolen

Their Quran was torn into pieces, anti-Muslim hate graffiti was written on the wall, and valuables, ranging from their passports with green cards to computers and gold jewelry they had received as wedding gifts, had been stolen. "We were in pure shock and disbelief," Shoaib said.

