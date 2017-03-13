McLean Citizens Urge More Changes to FCPS Pensions

A vocal McLean citizens group wants to see more changes to the pension system for Fairfax County Public School employees. The McLean Citizens Association approved a resolution that was critical of the FCPS Educational Employees' Supplementary Retirement System of Fairfax County pension system during its Board of Director meeting on Tuesday, March 1. The MCA's resolution urges the FCPS Board to immediately establish an independent pension task force to make the ERFC "financially sustainable without consuming a greater share of Fairfax County resources."

