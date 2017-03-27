Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was the victim of Obama surveillance leak

March 31, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement reminding Congress that former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was the victim of a crime when his conversation with the Russian ambassador was transcribed and leaked to the press: "Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was the victim of a serious felony when his innocent conversation with the Russian ambassador was transcribed by our nation's intelligence agencies, disseminated and then leaked to the press.

