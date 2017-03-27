Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was the victim of...

Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was the victim of Obama surveillance leak

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Get Liberty

March 31, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement reminding Congress that former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn was the victim of a crime when his conversation with the Russian ambassador was transcribed and leaked to the press: "Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn was the victim of a serious felony when his innocent conversation with the Russian ambassador was transcribed by our nation's intelligence agencies, disseminated and then leaked to the press.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar 9 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fairfax County was issued at March 31 at 1:26PM EDT

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iraq
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC