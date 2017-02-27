InfinityQS Presents Alternative to Qu...

InfinityQS Presents Alternative to Quality "Firefighting"

Changing mindset in manufacturing Quality Management provides an opportunity for quality professionals to shift to a strategic, proactive approach that benefits their companies and their careers / EINPresswire.com / -- FAIRFAX, VA-- - InfinityQSA International, Inc. , the global authority on data-driven enterprise quality, advises manufacturers to reconsider their approach to Quality Management. By moving out of "firefighting" mode and into a proactive, data-driven mindset, quality professionals can solve problems more quickly -- or even prevent them in the first place.

