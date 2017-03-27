Hughes Wins on Potomac River
Jesepth Hughes of King George, Virginia won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Northern Division tournament, held March 25th on the Potomac River. Running out of Smallwood State park near Marbury, Maryland, Jesepth caught five bass weighing 22.19 pounds.
