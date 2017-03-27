Full Forecast

VAC059-600-312115- /O.CON.KLWX.FA.W.0001.000000T0000Z-170331T2115Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ City of Fairfax VA-Fairfax VA- 126 PM EDT FRI MAR 31 2017 ...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTY AND THE CITY OF FAIRFAX... At 123 PM EDT, emergency management officials reported ... (more)

