Former Mayor of Fairfax City, VA Held After Pleading Guilty in Meth-for-Sex Case
R. Scott Silverthorne, the gay former mayor of Fairfax, Virginia, is being held in jail after pleading guilty in a meth-for-sex case, the Washington Blade reports . Onlookers were "startled" at Circuit Court Judge Grace Burke Carroll's order to hold Silverthorne in custody until sentencing, according to the paper.
