Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Ashland Opens in Virginia

Located only 15 minutes from downtown Richmond, and 23 miles from Richmond International Airport, the Fairfield Inn & Suites Richmond Ashland will offer guests convenient access to Richmond International Raceway, James River Cellars Winery, Hanover County Airpark, Harley Davidson, and Bass Pro Shop. The 103-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Ashland celebrated its opening today.

