Element Huntsville sets opening date ...

Element Huntsville sets opening date for new hotel at Bridge Street Town Centre

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Alabama Live

Element Huntsville will debut April 4 on floors 7-11 of the Westin Huntsville. The 150-room property, which is being managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts of Fairfax, Va., will operate in the upper five floors originally built as high-end condominiums.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar 9 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb 15 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,587,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC