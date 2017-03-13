Crescent Hotels & Resorts Set for April Opening of 150-Room Element Huntsville
Element Huntsville , from the high-end brand of boutique hotels by Starwood, has announced it will open Tuesday, April 4, 2017 on floors 7-11 of the Westin Huntsville as a separate extended stay hotel and will be managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts . Crescent, based in Fairfax, VA, is a nationally recognized operator of hotels and resorts with properties throughout the United States and Canada.
