Connolly's 23rd St. Patrick's Day F te Rallies Dems Against Trump

Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam won the majority of votes for governor at the straw poll taken at U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly's 23rd annual St. Patrick's Day FAate on Friday, March 17. Fairfax County Board of Supervisors chairman Sharon Bulova introduced local elected officials behind her - supervisors, delegates and senators, past and present - as "your team." Donte Tanner of Centreville talks with state Sen. Dave Marsden , right, at Connolly's FAate.

