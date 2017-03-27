Company News for March 27

Company News for March 27

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Powhatan Today

A 103-room Fairfield Inn & Suites has opened at 11625 Lakeridge Parkway in the Winding Brook development in Hanover County. The four-story Fairfield Inn & Suites Richmond Ashland, which operates as a Marriott franchise, is owned by Holladay Properties and is managed by Guest Services Inc. of Fairfax.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chantilly Music Thread (May '16) Mar 18 VADem 3
Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13) Mar 9 Musikologist 10
Medications available now Mar 4 fghkkio 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb '17 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb '17 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,774 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC