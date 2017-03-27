Company News for March 27
A 103-room Fairfield Inn & Suites has opened at 11625 Lakeridge Parkway in the Winding Brook development in Hanover County. The four-story Fairfield Inn & Suites Richmond Ashland, which operates as a Marriott franchise, is owned by Holladay Properties and is managed by Guest Services Inc. of Fairfax.
