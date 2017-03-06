Baseball Tops George Mason 3-1
FAIRFAX, Virginia Despite being held to a season low in hits, the Marist baseball team cashed in on the opportunities it was given to secure a hard fought 3-1 victory over the George Mason Patriots on Friday afternoon. With the win, the Red Foxes now stand at 5-3 on the season.
