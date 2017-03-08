Bacon, soda & too few nuts tied to big portion of US deaths
Overeating or under-eating 10 foods and nutrients contributes to nearly half of U.S... CHICAGO - Gorging on bacon, skimping on nuts? These are among food habits that new research links with deaths from heart disease, strokes and diabetes. Overeating or not eating enough of the 10 foods and nutrients contributes to nearly half of U.S. deaths from these causes, the study suggests.
