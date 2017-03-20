Area radio station under new ownership
Berkeley Springs radio station WDHC 92.9 and its AM counterpart WCST 1010 were sold in January by Emmitt Capper of Capper Broadcasting Company to Metro Radio, Inc., of Fairfax, Virginia, for a reported $365,000. Three DJs, and an office manager have been let go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chantilly Music Thread (May '16)
|Sat
|VADem
|3
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC