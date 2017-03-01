ALG supports Agency Accountability Act by U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer

March 2, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement in support of H.R. 850 by Rep. Gary Palmer, the Agency Accountability Act, legislation that would require that fees, fines and other revenues independently collected by agencies be deposited in the Treasury general fund: "Representative Palmer's Agency Accountability Act ends the practice of Agency's compiling slush funds that allow them to operate independently from Congress' funding oversight. This legislation is a great step forward in restoring Congress' Article One Constitutional authority and Americans for Limited Government urges its passage.

