ALG praises Trump agency efficiency executive order
March 13, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising President Donald Trump for issuing a new executive order for departments and agencies to draw plans for running more cost-effectively: "President Trump's ordering agencies to develop streamlining plans to make best use of taxpayer dollars is exactly the type of forward thinking one can expect from a business executive determined to force government to begin living within its means. With the U.S. already near $20 trillion in debt, and entitlement spending set to spiral out of control, the pressure comes on the bureaucracy to pare back.
