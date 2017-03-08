Adele Sings Pop Sufi: American mashup artiste, Vidya Iyer, is a YouTube star
For someone who grew up on a steady diet of Beyonce, Coldplay and Shakira, sprinkled with a heady dose of Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal, it seemed like destiny that Vidya Iyer would end up making a career in music The prospect of mashing up Adele's When we were young with Jodha Akbar's Jashn-e-bahara might shock most music lovers. But it is surprising how well it works in Vidya Iyer's earthy, textured voice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfax Music Thread (Dec '13)
|Mar 9
|Musikologist
|10
|Medications available now
|Mar 4
|fghkkio
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb '17
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC