Adele Sings Pop Sufi: American mashup artiste, Vidya Iyer, is a YouTube star

For someone who grew up on a steady diet of Beyonce, Coldplay and Shakira, sprinkled with a heady dose of Shankar Mahadevan and Shreya Ghoshal, it seemed like destiny that Vidya Iyer would end up making a career in music The prospect of mashing up Adele's When we were young with Jodha Akbar's Jashn-e-bahara might shock most music lovers. But it is surprising how well it works in Vidya Iyer's earthy, textured voice.

