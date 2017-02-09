Sophos Acquires Invincea For $100M; P...

Sophos Acquires Invincea For $100M; Partners Cheer New Next-Gen Endpoint Security Capabilities

Sophos announced Wednesday that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Invincea, a move partners said would boost the company's platform strategy and next-generation endpoint security capabilities. The deal is worth $100 million in cash, with a $20 million earn-out.

