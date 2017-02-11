Six arrested in Northern Virginia killing linked to MS-13
Several of the suspects in the death of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas of Fairfax are MS-13 members, Prince William police said. The case also has ties to the gang-related killing of a 15-year-old girl in Fairfax County, and the disappearance and return of two other teenage girls from the same county, police said.
