Six arrested in Northern Virginia kil...

Six arrested in Northern Virginia killing linked to MS-13

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Powhatan Today

Several of the suspects in the death of Christian Alexander Sosa Rivas of Fairfax are MS-13 members, Prince William police said. The case also has ties to the gang-related killing of a 15-year-old girl in Fairfax County, and the disappearance and return of two other teenage girls from the same county, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb 15 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb 9 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Space Station
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,066 • Total comments across all topics: 279,248,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC