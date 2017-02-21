Rogue bureaucrats should inspire Trump civil service reform, 10 to 20 ...

Feb. 24, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging the Trump administration to pursue immediate civil service reform: "By now it should be abundantly clear to the Trump administration that there are Obama administration holdovers in the 1.3 million non-defense, civilian federal workforce who have no other intention than to politically damage the White House. These rogue bureaucrats are not serving the American people, they are serving a political agenda, and frankly, they need not be tolerated.

