Raul Moronta has been appointed Senior Vice President of Revenue...

Crescent Hotels & Resorts 10306 Eaton Place - Suite 150 Fairfax, VA 22030 United States Phone: 703-279-7820 Fax: 703-279-8142 Visit Website Michael George, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Hotels & Resorts, announced that the hotel and resort management company hired Raul Moronta as Senior Vice President of Revenue Management. Crescent, based in Fairfax, Virginia is a nationally recognized operator of premier hotels and resorts throughout the United States and Canada.

