NTIA sat on legal justification for creating Internet monopoly for almost 3 years

Feb. 2, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement blasting the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for sitting on the most responsive Freedom of Information Act documents for almost 3 years on what the legal and policy justification was for the transitioning the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority administering the world's domain name system to a single entity creating a global monopoly over the functions: "If these documents had been made available in a timely manner, even in the redacted form we now see, Americans for Limited Government and others would have had legal recourse to appeal the privileged determination that they were exempt documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.