NTIA sat on legal justification for c...

NTIA sat on legal justification for creating Internet monopoly for almost 3 years

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Get Liberty

Feb. 2, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement blasting the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for sitting on the most responsive Freedom of Information Act documents for almost 3 years on what the legal and policy justification was for the transitioning the Internet Assigned Numbers Authority administering the world's domain name system to a single entity creating a global monopoly over the functions: "If these documents had been made available in a timely manner, even in the redacted form we now see, Americans for Limited Government and others would have had legal recourse to appeal the privileged determination that they were exempt documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Dec '16 Greed is Capitalism 41
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
Kaines ranks Virginia 49 Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC