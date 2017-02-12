Missing Fairfax teen, infant son return home
A 16-year-old girl and her 5-month-old son have returned home after being reported missing almost a month ago. The Fairfax County Police Department says that Lizzy Rivera Colindres returned home shortly before midnight Saturday.
