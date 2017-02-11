McCain should identify $37 billion of...

McCain should identify $37 billion of cuts to pay for proposed boost in defense spending

Feb. 28, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today in a statement responded to Sen. John McCain's complaint that President Trump's proposed defense spending is not large enough , "With a world on fire, America cannot secure peace through strength with just 3 percent more than President Obama's budget. We can and must do better": "President Donald Trump, in proposing a $54 billion increase in defense spending over the coming years , has done the fiscally responsible thing and found $50 billion of offsetting non-defense budget cuts to help pay for it.

