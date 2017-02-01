Look Like A Blooming Genius To Your Valentine
Legend has it that King Henry VIII-the one who famously had six wives-declared the first Valentine's Day in 1537. Ever since, it's been an occasion to show the one you love how much you care, with cards, sweets and gifts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC