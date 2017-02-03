Hollywood Has Come To Northern Virginia And The East Coast

Great expansion has come to The Northern Virginia International Film & Music Festival in its third season! After hosting several hundred films from over 30 countries, branching out into two satellite film festivals in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., adding a Music Festival , and extending the festival to two full weeks of celebration, The NOVA Fest has added a powerful new wing! With great pride The NOVA Fest and co-founder Theodore A. Adams III, President of Red Zeppelin Productions, present the CAPITAL International Media Market! The NOVA Fest now truly brings the 'business' of show business not only to the Mid-Atlantic, but the entire east coast! The final leg of film making has arrived to the eastern shore: distribution! Producers have the opportunity to sell their productions in ALL MEDIA platforms and attend conferences educating and keeping them up-to-speed on industry trends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.