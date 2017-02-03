Hollywood Has Come To Northern Virgin...

Hollywood Has Come To Northern Virginia And The East Coast

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Great expansion has come to The Northern Virginia International Film & Music Festival in its third season! After hosting several hundred films from over 30 countries, branching out into two satellite film festivals in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., adding a Music Festival , and extending the festival to two full weeks of celebration, The NOVA Fest has added a powerful new wing! With great pride The NOVA Fest and co-founder Theodore A. Adams III, President of Red Zeppelin Productions, present the CAPITAL International Media Market! The NOVA Fest now truly brings the 'business' of show business not only to the Mid-Atlantic, but the entire east coast! The final leg of film making has arrived to the eastern shore: distribution! Producers have the opportunity to sell their productions in ALL MEDIA platforms and attend conferences educating and keeping them up-to-speed on industry trends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan 4 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Dec '16 Greed is Capitalism 41
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
Kaines ranks Virginia 49 Oct '16 No To Kaine 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Volcano
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,209 • Total comments across all topics: 278,534,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC