Guideline changes for transgender students worry some US military families

President Donald Trump's decision to let states determine whether to uphold certain protections for transgender students hurts U.S. military families with transgender kids, who often don't get to choose their next duty station, say two U.S. military wives. Jessica Givren and Amanda Brewer - both mothers of openly transgender children - are speaking out against the Trump administration's lifting of federal guidelines that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom and locker rooms of their gender identity.

