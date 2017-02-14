Getting Rid of GERD

"Heartburn means the burning or the pain that one may feel when acid is exposed to the esophagus," said Fairfax, Virginia, gastroenterologist Dr. Allen Blosser. "GERD can be a broad spectrum of diseases anywhere from a cough to post nasal drip to swallowing disorders to esophageal strictures," said Blosser, who sees multiple cases every year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.