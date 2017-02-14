Getting Rid of GERD
"Heartburn means the burning or the pain that one may feel when acid is exposed to the esophagus," said Fairfax, Virginia, gastroenterologist Dr. Allen Blosser. "GERD can be a broad spectrum of diseases anywhere from a cough to post nasal drip to swallowing disorders to esophageal strictures," said Blosser, who sees multiple cases every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC