Faith Leaders Rally After ICE Detains...

Faith Leaders Rally After ICE Detains Group Leaving Church

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Sojourners

On morning of Feb. 8, a group of Latino men left Rising Hope United Methodist Mission Church's hypothermia shelter in Alexandria, Va. Keary Kincannon, pastor at the church, said after the group walked across the street about half a dozen U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement cars surrounded the men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sojourners.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb 15 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb 9 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,759 • Total comments across all topics: 279,014,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC