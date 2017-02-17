Faith Leaders Rally After ICE Detains Group Leaving Church
On morning of Feb. 8, a group of Latino men left Rising Hope United Methodist Mission Church's hypothermia shelter in Alexandria, Va. Keary Kincannon, pastor at the church, said after the group walked across the street about half a dozen U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement cars surrounded the men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sojourners.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC