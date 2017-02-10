Fairfax Area Roundups
Del. David Bulova and Sen. Chap Petersen are planning to host a legislative Town Hall meeting on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the City of Fairfax City Hall. This week marked the "crossover" period when bills that have passed the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates head to the opposite legislative body for review and voting.
