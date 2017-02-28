Dem invites Methodist pastor who defends immigrants to Trump's speech
Methodist pastor Keary Kincannon participates in a rally opposing President Trump's immigration agenda outside Immigration and Customs Enforcement headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia, on Feb. 16, 2017. Photo courtesy of GBCSUMC Many of the guests invited by Democrats to President Trump's address to Congress were picked to showcase opposition to the president - and in particular what many consider his hostility to immigrants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC