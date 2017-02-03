Community Meeting on the Braddock Road Multimodal Study Set for Feb. 6

Fairfax County Department of Transportation and Braddock District Supervisor John C. Cook will host a community meeting to discuss the Braddock Road Multimodal Study, which encompasses areas in Annandale, Springfield, Burke and Fairfax, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of Lake Braddock Secondary School, 9200 Burke Lake Road, Burke. At the meeting, residents will learn about the current planning efforts for future improvements to Braddock Road, including roadway, bicycle and pedestrian alternatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.