ASCRS Announces 2017 Ophthalmology Hall of Fame Inductees
FAIRFAX, Va.-The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery announced that it will induct Gullapalli N. Rao, MD, and the late Karl Koller, MD, into the ASCRS Ophthalmology Hall of Fame. The ASCRS Ophthalmology Hall of Fame was created in 1999 to honor pioneers in the field who have laid the foundation for the modern practice of ophthalmology-and to celebrate their contributions and distinguished careers, the organization stated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vision Monday.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC