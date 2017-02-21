ASCRS Announces 2017 Ophthalmology Hall of Fame Inductees

FAIRFAX, Va.-The American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery announced that it will induct Gullapalli N. Rao, MD, and the late Karl Koller, MD, into the ASCRS Ophthalmology Hall of Fame. The ASCRS Ophthalmology Hall of Fame was created in 1999 to honor pioneers in the field who have laid the foundation for the modern practice of ophthalmology-and to celebrate their contributions and distinguished careers, the organization stated.

