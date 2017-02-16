ALG Praises Confirmation Of Mick Mulv...

ALG Praises Confirmation Of Mick Mulvaney As Budget Leader

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: FITSNews

Feb. 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising Senate confirmation of White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney : "The confirmation of Mick Mulvaney to head the Office of Management and Budget puts a critical piece of the Trump Administration in place. The OMB is vital not only on budget related discussions like those involving Obamacare, but it also plays the pivotal role in pushing a President's regulatory agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Feb 15 Messianic114 42
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) Feb 9 Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,497 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC