ALG Praises Confirmation Of Mick Mulvaney As Budget Leader

Feb. 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising Senate confirmation of White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney : "The confirmation of Mick Mulvaney to head the Office of Management and Budget puts a critical piece of the Trump Administration in place. The OMB is vital not only on budget related discussions like those involving Obamacare, but it also plays the pivotal role in pushing a President's regulatory agenda.

