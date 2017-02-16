ALG Praises Confirmation Of Mick Mulvaney As Budget Leader
Feb. 16, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement praising Senate confirmation of White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney : "The confirmation of Mick Mulvaney to head the Office of Management and Budget puts a critical piece of the Trump Administration in place. The OMB is vital not only on budget related discussions like those involving Obamacare, but it also plays the pivotal role in pushing a President's regulatory agenda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Feb 15
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC