Airline meeting at White House should renew scrutiny of Ex-Im Bank subsidizing foreign competitors
Feb. 9, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress and the President to renew scrutiny of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, which offers low-cost financing to foreign airlines to purchase Boeing planes, in light of the meeting of airline executives with President Donald Trump : "U.S. airline industry executives meeting with President Trump today would be remiss not to remind the President that the U.S. government subsidizes foreign air carriers purchase of airliners from Boeing Corporation through the Export-Import Bank, putting domestic carriers at a competitive disadvantage.
