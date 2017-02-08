Airline meeting at White House should...

Airline meeting at White House should renew scrutiny of Ex-Im Bank subsidizing foreign competitors

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Get Liberty

Feb. 9, 2017, Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress and the President to renew scrutiny of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, which offers low-cost financing to foreign airlines to purchase Boeing planes, in light of the meeting of airline executives with President Donald Trump : "U.S. airline industry executives meeting with President Trump today would be remiss not to remind the President that the U.S. government subsidizes foreign air carriers purchase of airliners from Boeing Corporation through the Export-Import Bank, putting domestic carriers at a competitive disadvantage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Get Liberty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairfax Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09) 1 hr Tom Marshall 8
Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11) Jan '17 Fido 5
News 5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15) Dec '16 Farm Boy 14
information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ... Dec '16 househunter 1
News Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15) Dec '16 Greed is Capitalism 41
Found missing laptop Nov '16 BurkeVA 1
Benghazi and Virginia Nov '16 Benghazi and Virg... 1
See all Fairfax Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairfax Forum Now

Fairfax Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairfax Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fairfax, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC