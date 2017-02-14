Airline meeting at White House should renew scrutiny of Ex-Im Bank subsidizing foreign competitors
Fairfax, Va.-Americans for Limited Government President Rick Manning today issued the following statement urging Congress and the President to renew scrutiny of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, which offers low-cost financing to foreign airlines to purchase Boeing planes, in light of the meeting of airline executives with President ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Messianic114
|42
|Review: D J Feathers Aviary (Mar '09)
|Feb 9
|Tom Marshall
|8
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan '17
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC