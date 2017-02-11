11th Congressional District Democratic Honorees Announced
More than 100 attendees and U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly packed into Esposito's Restaurant in Fairfax to honor four area activists for their efforts for the Democratic Party at the 17th Annual John Sturdivant Awards this month. This year's honorees were Joseph Harmon of Fairfax City, Michael Bizik, Sr. of Prince William County, state Sen. Janet Howell of Fairfax County, and Dolores Trevino-Gerber, Sturdivant Award recipient.
