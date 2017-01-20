Visitors will find D.C. is no swamp
If you haven't noticed the street closures, excess law enforcement, or the influx of red-capped tourists, then you may not realize that today marks the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States. It's also possible that you've seen pigs flying overhead or that you've been living under a rock for the past year or two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
