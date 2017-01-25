Virginia Teen Admitted to All Four Mi...

Virginia Teen Admitted to All Four Military Service Academies

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: News Max

A Virginia high school senior is "feeling amazing" after he was accepted to each of the nation's four military service academies. Timothy Park of Fairfax, Va., said he is leaning toward West Point Military Academy in New York, but he has not made his final decision.

