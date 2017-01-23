Vienna Police Highlights Jan. 13 - " Jan. 18, 2017
The following summary contains various incidents of general interest as well as vehicular crashes handled by the Town of Vienna Police Department from Jan. 13 - Jan. 18, 2017. Readers are reminded that an "arrest" is based upon probable cause and does not always mean that someone was physically taken into custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alexandria Gazette-Packet.
Add your comments below
Fairfax Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Avian Medical Ctr - Sayed Masood DVM (Jun '11)
|Jan 4
|Fido
|5
|5 wines to drink as the leaves fall (Oct '15)
|Dec '16
|Farm Boy
|14
|information needed on Impact Realestate llc in ...
|Dec '16
|househunter
|1
|Hanukkah With the Jews for Jesus (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|Greed is Capitalism
|41
|Found missing laptop
|Nov '16
|BurkeVA
|1
|Benghazi and Virginia
|Nov '16
|Benghazi and Virg...
|1
|Kaines ranks Virginia 49
|Oct '16
|No To Kaine
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairfax Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC