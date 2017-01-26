Va. Orders Districts to Check Status of Teacher Misconduct
A News4 I-Team investigation found Fairfax County Public Schools allowed teachers to fall through the cracks after misconduct with students. At a Board of Education meeting, the board president said he wants all Virginia districts to check their books for lingering cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
