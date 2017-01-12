Shane Miller has been appointed Executive Chef at Sheraton Bay Point...

Crescent Hotels & Resorts 10306 Eaton Place - Suite 150 Fairfax, VA 22030 United States Phone: 703-279-7820 Fax: 703-279-8142 Visit Website After a dramatic $30 million transformation, the newly unveiled Sheraton Bay Point Resort - Northwest Florida's newest resort destination nestled along the historic St. Andrews Bay - announces Shane Miller as its new Executive Chef and Director of Food & Beverage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.