Shane Miller has been appointed Execu...

Shane Miller has been appointed Executive Chef at Sheraton Bay Point...

After a dramatic $30 million transformation, the newly unveiled Sheraton Bay Point Resort - Northwest Florida's newest resort destination nestled along the historic St. Andrews Bay - announces Shane Miller as its new Executive Chef and Director of Food & Beverage.

