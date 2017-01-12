NRA Museums Bringing Special Firearms Showcase to SHOT Show in Las Vegas
The NRA Museums are headed to Las Vegas! NRA Museums Senior Curator Philip Schreier is bringing a special exhibition to the 2017 SHOT Show , the National Shooting Sports Foundation's annual firearms industry expo, scheduled for Jan. 16-20, 2017. The NRA Museums display will feature five firearms hand-selected by the museum staff that represent highlights in the museum's impressive collection, including: The Colt 1839 Revolving Percussion Rifle In 1838, Samuel Colt began manufacturing the world's first mass-produced repeating firearms at Patterson, New Jersey.
