Crescent Hotels & Resorts 10306 Eaton Place - Suite 150 Fairfax, VA 22030 United States Phone: 703-279-7820 Fax: 703-279-8142 Visit Website Crescent Hotels & Resorts has named Kathryn Bryant as VP of sales transitions. Bryant will be responsible for onboarding new hotels, orienting the sales and revenue teams to the Crescent Fundamental Sales Principles, and integrating all systems within the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.