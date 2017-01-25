January 25, 2017 - " Cardinal to Lead 800 Archdiocese of Boston...

January 25, 2017 - " Cardinal to Lead...

This week 800 youth and young adults from the Archdiocese of Boston will join Cardinal SeA n P. O'Malley for the 44th annual National March for Life in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27. The groups, led by the Secretariat for Evangelization and Discipleship and the Hispanic apostolate, depart January 26th and return to Massachusetts on January 28th. The Boston pilgrims will include groups comprised of middle school, a high school, and families.

